Wichita businessman leaves $17 million gift for Kansas State University

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As part of his estate plan, Wichita businessman Robert Campbell, who died in March 2021, established a $17 million scholarship and recognition fund to help the next generation of K-State students launch their careers and inspire others to support the university. The Robert E. Campbell Opportunity Scholarship and Robert E. Campbell Opportunity Scholars Recognition Fund is in addition to a $1 million gift Campbell made to the College of Business Administration in 2018.

”Because Bob started from scratch, he cared about others and wanted to help kids,” said Kent Sedlacek, senior director of gift, estate and trust planning at the KSU Foundation. “His gift to K-State was how he could make a difference in students’ lives and in the university. He delighted in both being generous and doing things his own way.”

Campbell was a first-generation student who studied business administration at K-State via the GI Bill after serving in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor to the U.S. Air Force. After his 1950 graduation from K-State, he sold bonds before eventually researching how the oil business worked. In 1963, he launched his own company, Robert E. Campbell Oil and Gas Operations in Wichita, which he operated for 56 years.

“Thousands of students will benefit from this incredible gift as it helps K-State achieve our land-grant promise of providing access to higher education,” K-State President Richard Linton said. “Bob Campbell’s desire to give back and make a difference in the lives of our students serves as a shining example of what the K-State family is all about. We are grateful for his generosity and support.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.