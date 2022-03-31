Advertisement

While unemployment claims continue to decrease, Kansas ranks near bottom of most recovered states

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report shows while unemployment claims continue to decrease in Kansas, the Sunflower State ranks near the bottom for states who have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic the most.

With a slight week-over-week increase in new unemployment claims on March 21, WalletHub.com says it has released its updated report on States Whose Unemployment Claims are Recovering the Quickest.

The good news, WalletHub said, is that every state had unemployment claims that were better than the same time period in 2021, and almost every state had unemployment claims lower than before the pandemic.

However, Kansas has ranked near the bottom - at 38th. The study shows the state had a -10.62% change in unemployment claims from last week compared to the same week in 2019. There was a -43.73% change in claims from last week compared to the same week in 2020. It also noted there was a -55.49% change in claims from last week to the same week in 2021. Lastly, there was a 14.26% change in claims two years after the COVID-19 pandemic started compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

The states recovering the most according to the report are as follows:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Delaware
  3. Maryland
  4. West Virginia
  5. Vermont

The states who have recovered the least are as follows:

  1. Ohio
  2. Michigan
  3. Utah
  4. Indiana
  5. Oklahoma

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

