Wednesday’s Child - Jake

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week would love to land on the stage someday. Before that, he needs to land in a loving, forever home.

13-year-old Jake talks to Lori Hutchinson about his love for the stage, and what he would like to find in a family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.