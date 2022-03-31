Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Jake

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week would love to land on the stage someday. Before that, he needs to land in a loving, forever home.

13-year-old Jake talks to Lori Hutchinson about his love for the stage, and what he would like to find in a family.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

