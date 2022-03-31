Advertisement

Washburn students protesting conservative speaker on campus, talking about banning transgenderism

(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A protest called “Keep Our Students Safe” is scheduled to show opposition to a conservative speaker set to speak Thursday night.

The protest will start at 4:30 p.m. at the campus union east lawn.

Michael Knowles, a writer for “The Daily Wire,” host of a podcast with Senator Ted Cruz, and author, is set to speak to students about “Banning Transgenderism” from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Washburn University Memorial Union - Room A/B Auditorium.

Students are speaking out against Knowles’ speech, “Banning Transgenderism” hosted by the Washburn University College Republicans organization.

Thursday is also International Trans Visibility Day.

Washburn President Dr. Jerry Farley said earlier this week he promotes free speech on campus but condemns Knowles for his history of spreading hate and misinformation.

“While I am strongly in the support of first amendment rights, I am disappointed when those rights are used to make others feel unwelcome and even unsafe in our community,” Dr. Farley wrote. “While we support the right to speak freely, Washburn University does not condone the hate and misinformation spread by the speaker and his supporters.”

The foundation said Farley is alienating and intimidating conservative students.

“Every conservative student has now been “marginalized” by Farley’s disgusting email. Intimidation of conservative students by tyrannical administrators should not be tolerated on any campus, let alone a public university that alleges to protect first amendment rights.”

