Topeka teachers helps relieve stress of students with the help of her four-legged friend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Deb Hess, who is a special education teacher at Meadows Elementary School in Topeka has a different kind of teacher’s assistant.

His name is Ace.

“Ace has been a therapy dog for eight years,” said Hess.

Hess says she has had therapy dogs around for 19 years and what is special about having therapy dogs is they are non-judgemental friends for students.

“They don’t care how they look, they don’t care whether they can read or they don’t care about what they stressed about in the morning. They think “This dog isn’t going to reject me”.

She says since the pandemic students have been disconnected and stressed.

“Just the effect of the pandemic and the stress on families, we see a lot of kids going through tough times, parents are struggling, there’s just a lot of struggles at home and lots of stresses at home,” she explained.

That’s when Ace comes in--

“If you’re sitting in the bed with the dog, and the bed is big enough for a kid and him, then you do just decompress and then you can clear your mind and come up with the language. Sometimes as adults, we bother people with language when they are upset but, they really need to be able to calm down and get their thoughts together,” Hess said.

She says just the sight of Ace has turn people’s frown upside down.

“You know, I have staff members that will come in and say “Ace I had a rough day, it’s just his presence a lot of times. I have kids that when we do review, like right now, we are reviewing for state assessment and whoever gets the highest score will get to walk him back to the classroom when their group is over and they will work for that,” she said.

