Advertisement

Topeka High School holds honors assembly on Thursday morning

Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson congratulates Topeka High...
Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson congratulates Topeka High School freshman Gustavo Hernandez-Garcia during an honors assembly Thursday morning at Topeka High School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a delay of several weeks, Topeka High School held its fall honors assembly Thursday morning.

The event, which honored freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors for their academic achievements, took place at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Hoehner Auditorium at the school, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

As they were announced by name according to their class, the students came forward, shaking hands with Topeka High School Principal Rebecca Morrisey and Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson as they reached the auditorium stage.

The featured speaker at the event was Beryl New, director of certified personnel and equity for Topeka Unified School District 501.

During her remarks, New noted that she was a graduate of Topeka High School. She even led those in attendance with the singing of the school song.

New recalled taking part in walkouts at Topeka High School in the late-1960s at a time when students were calling for equal opportunities regardless of race.

She said she was grateful many obstacles she and others faced when they attended Topeka High School some 50 years ago are no longer in place.

Officials said the assembly was delayed in part so more people could attend, including students’ parents and family members.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl
Alexis Wolfgeher
Authorities search for escaped Johnson Co. detainee
Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
Washburn student organization criticizes Dr. Farley for condemnation of conservative speaker

Latest News

(Source: Flint Hill Discovery Center)
Flint Hills Discovery Center to celebrate 10 years of education, fun
FILE
Newman Regional to transfer COVID-19 vaccine appointments to partner clinics
Bobbi Price
Marshall Co. mourns loss of Communications Sgt., Clerk
FILE - Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college...
K-State guard Nijel Pack enters transfer portal