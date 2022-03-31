Topeka High School holds honors assembly on Thursday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a delay of several weeks, Topeka High School held its fall honors assembly Thursday morning.

The event, which honored freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors for their academic achievements, took place at 9:45 a.m. Thursday in Hoehner Auditorium at the school, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

As they were announced by name according to their class, the students came forward, shaking hands with Topeka High School Principal Rebecca Morrisey and Topeka Unified School District 501 Superintendent Tiffany Anderson as they reached the auditorium stage.

The featured speaker at the event was Beryl New, director of certified personnel and equity for Topeka Unified School District 501.

During her remarks, New noted that she was a graduate of Topeka High School. She even led those in attendance with the singing of the school song.

New recalled taking part in walkouts at Topeka High School in the late-1960s at a time when students were calling for equal opportunities regardless of race.

She said she was grateful many obstacles she and others faced when they attended Topeka High School some 50 years ago are no longer in place.

Officials said the assembly was delayed in part so more people could attend, including students’ parents and family members.

