Topeka garage sale to raise money for baby’s cranial surgery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local family is continuing fundraising efforts for their daughter. She was born with a birth defect that could cause serious complications if left untreated.

Aspen Campbell’s family is hoping to raise $60,000 by May for her cranial surgery, they hope their garage sale fundraiser will help them reach their goal.

In December of 2021, Aspen Campbell was diagnosed with craniosynostosis, a rare birth defect in which the bones in a baby’s skull join together too early.

For months, the family has been holding community fundraisers to raise money for Aspen’s cranial remodel surgery.

They have more than $45,000 so far and they’re hoping their next fundraiser will help them reach their $60,000 goal.

“In February we decided that we are going to have a garage sale,” said Chelsea Fisher. “We put out that we are accepting donations and people just started pouring in with donations.”

They say the amount of donations they have seen has filled their hearts.. and their garage.

“We have everything from clothing and shoes, toys, kitchenware, small appliances, furniture, really nice couches, beds, really everything you can possibly imagine. we hope to see everybody.”

They wanted to give a big thanks to the community for continuing to rally around their daughter.

“We’re so grateful and feel so blessed that so many people we don’t even know are showing up for us and aspen and our whole family, just all of the support, the thoughts and prayers, donating, sharing, everything helps.”

The garage sale starts Thursday and runs from 7:30- 4:00 each day through Saturday.

It’s located at 3326 southwest 44th Terrance. They will be accepting cash and Venmo payments.

You can follow Aspen’s journey here.

