Thursday forecast: Staying cool today, more seasonal tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we wrap up the final day of the month, it’ll remain cool today but the hope is for some afternoon sun which will help. There is some light snow/flurries this morning that will affect a portion of northeast KS however impacts will be minimal with minor accumulation on grassy surfaces and just making the roads wet or slushy. With that said, use caution on bridges and overpasses because that’s where some icy spots could develop.

After the disturbances pushes out of the area today we’ll have another one coming in for tomorrow which will bring a chance for rain late Friday afternoon into Friday night. It’s not going to be heavy rain as most spots will be in the 0.10″-0.25″ range however if there’s going to be exceptions it’ll be those that get less than 0.10″. Few if any spots will get more than 0.25″ This will not bring any risk for winter weather OR t-storms so worse case scenario if you’re caught outside from this storm system, you’ll just get wet.

Normal High: 63/Normal Low: 39 (WIBW)

Today: Light snow/flurries mainly out toward central Kansas and south of I-70 through mid-morning with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Depending how quickly clouds clear out today will depend if highs remain more in the mid 40s or get up in the upper 40s-low 50s with afternoon sun. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Areas of frost with clear skies and light winds. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. WInds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph. While spotty showers could develop as early as 4pm, better chance will likely be after 6pm.

The rain should be gone by sunrise Saturday however some early morning clouds may still linger. Shouldn’t last long with mostly sunny skies for much of the day with highs in the 60s. Gusts around 20 mph at times Saturday before increasing to gusts around 25 mph on Sunday. There will also be more cloud cover Sunday but because there will be a southerly wind, highs will be slightly warmer for the 2nd half of the weekend.

There does remain differences in the models on next week’s weather pattern including timing of rain chances and temperatures especially after Tuesday. As of now the best chance for rain is Tuesday night but there may be some leftover rain Monday and we’ll see how much if any rain impacts the daytime hours of Wednesday as well.

Taking Action:

Don’t be surprised by light snow or flurries this morning. Impacts will be minimal but caution on roads should be taken if you are going to be getting snow, check the radar before heading out.

If you have any Friday evening plans, there will be light rain showers moving in. No lightning is expected so no threat to your safety, you’ll just get wet if you are out.



Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.