Survivors of child abuse and neglect want lawmakers to make more people be required to report it

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When families of child abuse survivors found out current Kansas law does not consider clergy as mandatory reporters, they knew they had to find a way to make a change.

Survivors and families of survivors are looking to hold a certain group accountable to report child abuse.

“Anyone that is in clergy or minister, if you go to your pastor with the fact that someone has been hurt they will be bound by law to report. That’s the thing that is hitting home the most, why do we need a bill for this, this is common sense why wouldn’t anyone in the state of Kansas want to keep kids safe,” said Lori Cook, mother of abuse victim.

Lawmakers are considering a resolution for a constitutional amendment, adding clergy and religious organizations to the list of mandatory reporters.

One survivor says if this was in place years ago, her abuse could have been prevented.

“The church stood by and didn’t do anything to help me out. They protected my abuser since they were not at that time and still are not mandated reporters so they are not obligated to do anything at the time,” said Joe Cheray.

Supporters say the measure could save thousands of lives.

“Studies show that 90% of children abused, are abused by someone they know. Abusers typically don’t stop after one child, the man who abused me, I know at least six other women he abused and I wasn’t the first and I wasn’t the last,” said survivor Kim Bergman.

A second measure would end the statute of limitations for childhood sexual abuse victims to file a civil lawsuit.

Cook says she feels the state has failed survivors.

“Because of the trauma my family has gone through, it could have been prevented and at night when I go to bed, I pray for all the other kids out there that are falling through the cracks because our state simply won’t take care of it so that they are safe.”

