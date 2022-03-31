‘Sneaker Soiree’ pairs sneakers with black tie attire to support Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Black ties, ball gowns and sneakers…not a fashion combination many would choose to wear together.

Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills invites attendees of the inaugural ‘Sneaker Soiree’ to wear their favorite running shoes with their black-tie attire.

The Sneaker Soiree is the first major fundraising event for the Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills, with a fashion show highlighting stories of program alumni and current participants.

Attendees can bid on Race experiences as part of the auction to raise funds to support Girls on the Run’s mission to empower girls.

“They’re embraced for their individuality, and we just love that our amazing coaches, they’re volunteers, throughout all of our communities, they really invest in these girls, and just give them the opportunity to be them.” Girls on the Run of Flint Hills, Executive Director, Candice McIntosh says.

The Sneaker Soiree has sold out all tickets for this year’s event…Girls on the Run of the Flint Hills will host two 5-K races this spring, the first one in Topeka on April 23rd partnered with the TopCity Half Marathon and the second one in Manhattan on April 30th.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.