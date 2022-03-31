Shawnee Co. jury finds second defendant guilty in 2019 drive-by murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Danny Williams became the second person convicted in the drive-by murder of Joaquin McKinney after a jury found him guilty on Thursday.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Thursday, March 31, Danny Kaye Williams was convicted in Shawnee Co. District Court for the 2019 murder of Joaquin McKinney.

On July 25, 2019, law enforcement officials said they were called to the area of SE 37th and Adams with reports of a drive-by shooting. Reports had indicated a blue vehicle had chased a white vehicle east along 37th St. through the intersection of Adams when the occupants of the blue vehicle started to shoot at the white vehicle.

Kagay said officials found McKinney unresponsive in the driver’s seat of the white vehicle. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead the same day.

The resulting investigation led to the arrest and charging of three suspects, including Williams.

On Thursday, at the end of a 4-day trial, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. jury returned a verdict of guilty on three felonies - Murder in the First Degree, with Premeditation, Criminal Discharge of a Firearm at an Occupied Vehicle, and an alternative charge of Murder in the First Degree, Committed during an Inherently Dangerous Felony.

Kagay noted sentencing for Williams has not been scheduled, however, he will face a presumptive life term on the top charge, which will require a minimum of 50 years in prison before parole eligibility.

Kagay said one co-defendant, Zachary McFall, was previously convicted of the same charges and is currently serving a life sentence.

The DA said the final co-defendant, Lavonte Johnson, is set for trial in May 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.