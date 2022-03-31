Self hopes Jayhawks enjoy Final Four experience as they arrive in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WIBW) - The Kansas Jayhawks are officially on the final stop on the road to the Final Four.

The team touched down in New Orleans around 5 p.m. Wednesday. They left the tarmac for a motor couch decked out in a special Final Four wrap, complete with a Jayhawk logo.

From there, they were greeted by a small crowd of cheering fans when they arrived at their hotel.

Head Coach Bill Self took a moment to meet with reporters when they arrived. While there’s a lot of talk about legacies surrounding this Final Four, he shared what he hopes his team gets out of the experience.

“I want them to play for the program and the past and history but more than anything I want them to play for themselves and each other and just enjoy it,” Self said. “I think this could be as anticipated, as well attended, as much watched as any Final Four maybe ever so it could be pretty special.”

Self and a few players will speak at a news conference Thursday. They’ll also get their first look at the Final Four court in the Super Dome during a practice session that’s closed the public and the media.

13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell and sports reporter Mitchel Summers will have complete coverage from New Orleans all week on 13 NEWS.

