Scholar-Athlete of the Week: West Franklin’s Lily Judd

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Lily Judd, a senior at West Franklin High School.

Lily plays basketball, runs cross country and track and field, golfs, and powerlifts.

She is also part of FFA and National Honor Society, and actively participates in the agricultural world through the Appanoose Trailblazers, 4H Club, and American Gelbvieh Junior Association.

After high school, Lily plans to follow her passion and pursue an agricultural sales and marketing degree. A 4.0 GPA and livestock judging scholarship will help her do just that at Butler Community College.

