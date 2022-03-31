Advertisement

Red, White & Blue BBQ to make Capital City debut

New Orleans ranked best city for barbecue, and Twitter is not having it
FILE(tcw-kltv)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The inaugural Red, White & Blue BBQ Fest will make its Capital City debut with summer just around the corner.

Stormont Vail Events Center says the inaugural Red, White & Blue BBQ Fest, a new competition and festival, will showcase barbecue competition teams and include live music, craft vendors, food, drinks, children’s activity and more.

Teams from all over North America will converge on the Capital City to participate in the showdown.

Stormont Vail Events Center said Friday night will highlight BBQ Bucks Night from 5 - 10 p.m. which will include live music, beer gardens and face painting. Topekans are invited to get a taste of the participating teams.

The Events Center said BBQ Bucks will be used on Friday, $1 = 1 BBQBuck, and will be available for purchase on its website. Participating teams will get 90% back from their BBQ Buck sales.

A trophy and cash prize will be awarded to the team voted Fan Favorite.

The Events Center said Saturday will include judging, the festival, a barn dance and a fireworks show. It said teams will submit their entries and winners will be announced in the afternoon.

According to the Events Center, activities for the public will happen all day and night with both indoor and outdoor activities. It said the day will feature live music, bounce houses, activity areas, food trucks and booths which showcase locally made products.

To end the night - and the event - Stormont Vail Events Center said a barn dance will be held inside Domer Arena with a fireworks show.

While Red, White & Blue BBQ is free to attend, goers will need to purchase BBQ Bucks to get a taste of the competition. Teams who wish to register will need to complete a form HERE and pay a $175 fee - a team with at least one military member will get a $25 military discount. Those interested in selling products at the event should click HERE.

The event will be held from April 29 to 30 at the Stormont Vail Events Center, 1 Expocentre Dr., and is a sanctioned Kansas City BBQ Society competition. Winners will qualify for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue and the Jack Daniels World Championship in 2022.

For KCBS rules and regulations, click HERE.

