Ramp closure planned Friday for I-70/U.S. 75 exit as crews repair potholes

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will temporarily close the eastbound I-70 exit onto northbound U.S. 75 in Topeka while crews complete pothole repairs.

KDOT plans for the ramp to be closed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 1, weather permitting. KDOT said drivers will be able to use the Gage Blvd. exit during the closure.

The Department noted the closure will be marked with barricades, signs and cones, there will be no marked detour. It said drivers will be able to go north on Gage Blvd. and take the westbound I-70 ramp to get to northbound U.S. 75.

KDOT has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

