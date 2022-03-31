Advertisement

Ramp closure planned Friday for I-70/U.S. 75 exit as crews repair potholes

FILE
FILE(DJ Jones)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT has planned a closure for the eastbound I-70 exit onto northbound U.S. 75 in Topeka as crews repair potholes.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will temporarily close the eastbound I-70 exit onto northbound U.S. 75 in Topeka while crews complete pothole repairs.

KDOT plans for the ramp to be closed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 1, weather permitting. KDOT said drivers will be able to use the Gage Blvd. exit during the closure.

The Department noted the closure will be marked with barricades, signs and cones, there will be no marked detour. It said drivers will be able to go north on Gage Blvd. and take the westbound I-70 ramp to get to northbound U.S. 75.

KDOT has urged all drivers to be alert and obey warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

To stay updated on construction projects for Kansas roadways, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl
Alexis Wolfgeher
Authorities search for escaped Johnson Co. detainee
Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
Washburn student organization criticizes Dr. Farley for condemnation of conservative speaker

Latest News

FILE
Red, White & Blue BBQ to make Capital City debut
FILE
While unemployment claims continue to decrease, Kansas ranks near bottom of most recovered states
FILE
Mann helps introduce legislaiton to protect family-owned farms, ranches
Kansas state Sen. Pat Pettey, D-Kansas City, discusses her opposition to measure redrawing...
Kansas lawmakers approve their new districts, ed board map