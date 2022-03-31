Public Health Conference brings together public health professionals from across KS

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Public Health employees from across the state of Kansas are learning more about what public health looks like and networking with others within the Public Health field.

The 16th annual Kansas Governor’s Public Health Conference is hosting professionals from Public Health centers, providing learning opportunities during breakout sessions, along with motivational presentations from keynote speakers.

The breakout sessions included learning more about health and wellness in children, selfcare and how to focus on community mental health and well-being.

There was also a panel discussion with local public health leaders and elected officials discussing the relationship between the two, and how they are working together to

“We were able to really reflect on the last couple of years, and what that means for public health moving forward and what that means for the relationship between the Local Health Officer or the administrator and the board of health moving forward.” Riley County Health Department Director, Julie Gibbs says.

“We want to always be a pillar in communities and at the state level as well, to continue to promote, prevent and protect all of our Kansans.” KDHE Deputy Secretary for Public Health, Ashley Goss says.

“Being able to see a different perspective both from another elected official and another another local health officer from around the state and kind of seeing what they’re thinking and what they’re going through and their reflections at this point in time too.” Riley County Commissioner John Ford says.

The conference wraps up on Thursday with additional keynote speakers and breakout sessions continuing to promote Public Health topics beyond COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.