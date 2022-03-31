Police identify infant killed in Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department says officers have identified the infant victim in an early Wednesday homicide as 6-month-old Brielle Jones.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crime around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, they said they found Brielle’s mother had suffered non-life-threatening injuries, however, they also found Brielle had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officers said on Wednesday evening they arrested Trayvonne Damont Jones, 21, of Topeka for the murder.

Topeka Police would not comment on the relationship of the victim and suspect.

