One taken to hospital after crash on Topeka Boulevard Bridge

One person was taken to a local hospital following a rear-end collision Thursday morning on the...
One person was taken to a local hospital following a rear-end collision Thursday morning on the Topeka Boulevard Bridge, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a rear-end collision Thursday morning on the Topeka Boulevard Bridge.

The crash was reported around 10:45 in the right northbound lane of the bridge.

A Ford sport utility vehicle appeared to have collided with the back of a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle.

The front end of the Ford sustained heavy damage, while the rear portion of the Chevrolet also was damaged.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a Topeka hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries not believed to be serious.

Northbound traffic was backed up briefly but was allowed to proceed past the crash site in the left lane.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

