NWS confirms weak tornado hit Jefferson Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service in Topeka confirms a small tornado touched down Tuesday night in Jefferson County.

The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for about 10 minutes, from 7:56 p.m. to 8:06 p.m. It followed a 9.7 mile path, starting about four miles north-northeast of Ozawkie, lifting one mile south-southeast of Nortonville.

It was about 10 yards wide, rated an EF1 at its strongest. The NWS says winds topped out at 97 miles per hour.

No one was hurt. The NWS posted photos showing damage to some outbuildings and trees.

People on social media posted hearing a roaring noise for several minutes as the storm passed through Tuesday night.

An EF1 tornado touched down in Jefferson Co., Kan. Tuesday night, March 29, 2022. (National Weather Service)

