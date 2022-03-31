Advertisement

NWS confirms weak tornado hit Jefferson Co.

An EF1 tornado touched down in Jefferson Co., Kan. Tuesday night, March 28, 2022.
An EF1 tornado touched down in Jefferson Co., Kan. Tuesday night, March 28, 2022.(National Weather Service)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service in Topeka confirms a small tornado touched down Tuesday night in Jefferson County.

The NWS said the tornado was on the ground for about 10 minutes, from 7:56 p.m. to 8:06 p.m. It followed a 9.7 mile path, starting about four miles north-northeast of Ozawkie, lifting one mile south-southeast of Nortonville.

It was about 10 yards wide, rated an EF1 at its strongest. The NWS says winds topped out at 97 miles per hour.

No one was hurt. The NWS posted photos showing damage to some outbuildings and trees.

People on social media posted hearing a roaring noise for several minutes as the storm passed through Tuesday night.

An EF1 tornado touched down in Jefferson Co., Kan. Tuesday night, March 29, 2022.
An EF1 tornado touched down in Jefferson Co., Kan. Tuesday night, March 29, 2022.(National Weather Service)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
Footing the bill for a new stadium
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
FILE
Reser’s ends burrito production in Topeka after 25 years

Latest News

Carlton Linguard, Lucas Kasubke
K-State loses two players to transfer portal
Kansas lawmakers move closer to legalizing sports betting
Public Health Conference brings together public health professionals from across KS
2nd Annual Aggieville Showdown set to bring cattle to Moro St.