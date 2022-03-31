Advertisement

Newman Regional to transfer COVID-19 vaccine appointments to partner clinics

FILE
FILE(Source: Anyah Peatross / DVIDS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional will transfer COVID-19 vaccine appointments to its partner clinics.

Newman Regional Health says effective Friday, April 1, it will move COVID-19 vaccine appointments from the hospital to Medical Partners clinics.

The health network said Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all available by appointment only for Newman Regional health Medical Partners patients 5 and older.

Those interested in a vaccine appointment with Newman Regional, call 620-343-2376 or click HERE.

