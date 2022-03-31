Marshall Co. mourns loss of Communications Sgt., Clerk

MARSHALL CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Marshall Co. community is mourning the loss of Communications Sergeant and Clerk Bobbi Price.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday morning, March 31, that Communications Sergeant and Clerk Bobbi Price passed away due to health complications overnight.

The Sheriff’s Office said Price served Marshall Co. for 38 years.

Services plans have not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.