Mann helps introduce legislaiton to protect family-owned farms, ranches

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Tracey Mann has helped to introduce federal legislation that would protect family-owned farms.

On Thursday, March 31, the last day of National Agriculture Month, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he and Reps. Jason Smith (R-MO), and Bob Latta (R-OH) led over 70 of their colleagues to introduce a bipartisan resolution to recognize the importance of preserving family-owned farms, ranches and small businesses.

“We continue to see damaging policies in the Biden Administration’s tax plan, including an effort threatening with the stepped-up basis,” said Rep. Mann. “Removing this provision would hurt generational Kansas farmers and ranchers and weaken their ability to keep assets in the family. The day-to-day trials of operating a successful farm, ranch, or small business are challenging enough without worrying about paying devastatingly large capital gains taxes. We must preserve the stepped-up basis and protect agriculturists now and in the future.”

Mann said a long-standing provision in the tax code - the stepped-up basis - prevents heirs from paying capital gains taxes on inherited assets like land, equipment or buildings.

“Rural Americans are still reeling from the economic blows of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing they need to be worrying about is the elimination of the estate tax’s stepped-up basis provision,” said Rep. Latta. “The stepped-up basis provision is crucial to small family-owned farms in Northwest and West Central Ohio as it allows the generational transfer of their operations. I am proud to lead this effort in the House with Rep. Mann and Rep. Smith because it puts American farmers, ranchers, and small businesses first so that they can ensure their operations can thrive for decades to come.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture notes 98% of farms are family-owned.

If the stepped-up basis is eliminated, Mann said 66% of mid-sized farms would see an increased tax liability.

“Farmers and ranchers are land rich and cash poor,” said Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts. “Stepped-up basis is an essential tool in estate planning, and it allows the next generation the certainty they won’t have to sell land to pay a burdensome tax bill. I’m grateful for Rep. Tracey Mann’s leadership to preserve stepped-up basis for farmers and ranchers in Kansas.”

To read the full text of the legislation, click HERE.

