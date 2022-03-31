Manhattan man banned from doing business in Kansas after failure to complete projects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man has been banned from doing business in the Sunflower State after he failed to complete projects, a violation of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Douglas L. Bell III, of Manhattan, who operated a concrete company has been banned from doing business in the state for the violation of a 2021 consent judgment.

AG Schmidt said the consent judgment against Bell alleged he had violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Schmidt said Bell, who does business as Custom Concrete Contractors, LLC, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas.

Shawnee Co. District Judge Mary E. Christopher ruled on Wednesday, March 30, that Bell was in contempt for failing to abide by the provisions of the 2021 judgment - including a $13,606.55 restitution payment to two Shawnee Co. customers.

Schmidt said Bell was also fined $40,000 in penalties and ordered to pay for the costs of the AG’s investigation.

The AG said Bell had been accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act after he failed to honor a 2-year warranty on the installation of an entrance and driveway for a customer and failed to work on a project after it had been paid for.

