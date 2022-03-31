Advertisement

Man used dating apps to target single moms to get to their children, police say

Officials conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately,...
Officials conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately, Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez was taken into custody.(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A man in Texas used dating apps to target single moms in order to get close to their children, officials say.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez asked women he met on dating apps to spend time with them and their children. He used the alias of “Harley” for his dating profile.

Officials did not specify which dating apps Jimenez used.

The sheriff’s office conducted an investigation for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and ultimately, Jimenez was taken into custody.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims out there. They are asking anyone who may have met with Jimenez or allowed him to have contact with their children to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
Alexis Wolfgeher
Authorities search for escaped Johnson Co. detainee
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Washburn student organization criticizes Dr. Farley for condemnation of conservative speaker

Latest News

A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California.
Car riddled with bullets, driver escapes in small California community
FILE - The Kansas Jayhawks are heading to their 16th Final Four.
Lawrence to dress Mass St. for Final Four with watch parties, celebration planned
Cashmere is producing the snack.
KU themed popcorn goes on sale
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned from the U.S House of Representatvies after...
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigns from office
A Chicago high school teacher has been removed from class after a racial incident took place.
History teacher removed after hanging Black doll in classroom