Lawrence Police dog retires early due to leg injury

Retired Lawrence Police K9 deuce now enjoys his days by the pool after a leg injury.
Retired Lawrence Police K9 deuce now enjoys his days by the pool after a leg injury.(Shawn Wheat | (Lawrence Police Department))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police K9 Deuce has taken an early retirement.

The Lawrence Police Department says K9 Deuce has retired after over four years of service to the community.

Officers said Deuce took early retirement due to a leg injury. He is healthy and enjoys life by the pool with Officer Kevin Henderson.

During Deuce’s time at the Department, LPD said he helped seize hundreds of pounds of illegal substances and apprehended various individuals.

