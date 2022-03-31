Lawrence to dress Mass St. for Final Four with watch parties, celebration planned

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The home of the University of Kansas Jayhawks is gearing up for April 2′s Final Four matchup against Villanova with various watch parties and events planned throughout the day.

eXplore Lawrence says the city’s businesses and organizations have planned special events, activities and watch parties to celebrate the University of Kansas Jayhawks’ return to the NCAA Final Four for the 16th time.

To ensure the safety of residents and guests, eXplore Lawrence said Massachusetts St. will be closed to through traffic all day on Saturday, April 2. The main drag will convert into a pedestrian-friendly unmistakable celebration with entertainment, activities and ample shopping and dining opportunities.

The organization said downtown retailers will host a sidewalk sale where attendees can also find street performers, fitness classes and demos, yard games, face painting, live music, vendors and more.

The festivities are set to begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will wrap up by 4 p.m., just in time for everyone to find a spot to watch the 5:09 tip-off against Villanova.

Parking will be free in Downtown Lawrence all weekend long in honor of the event.

eXplore Lawrence said those who need a place to watch the Jayhawks can do so at one of several planned watch parties - The Granada Theatre, Lucia, Liberty Hall, Rick’s Place and Abe & Jake’s Landing.

However, the organization noted the largest watch party will take place at Allen Fieldhouse where the doors will open to guests at 4 p.m.

