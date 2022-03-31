Kansas lawmakers move closer to legalizing sports betting
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill legalizing sports betting in Kansas is back in the Senate after passing through the House.
Representatives made amendments to a Senate bill before approving it with support from both parties.
The bill would legalize in-person and online sports betting approved through the Kansas Lottery. It would also define sports betting, leaving out exceptions like fantasy sports leagues.
The Senate sent the bill to a committee to go over the amendments.
