K-State loses two players to transfer portal

Carlton Linguard, Lucas Kasubke
Carlton Linguard, Lucas Kasubke(Kansas State Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more K-State basketball players have entered the transfer portal.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Luke Kasubke and Carlton Linguard are both entering the transfer portal.

The pair join Miguel Selton, who entered the portal last week, as the third Wildcat to look for a transfer since the hiring of new coach Jerome Tang.

The team will also miss Nijel Pack, who last week announced his plans to enter the NBA draft.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

