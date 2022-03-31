K-State loses two players to transfer portal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more K-State basketball players have entered the transfer portal.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Luke Kasubke and Carlton Linguard are both entering the transfer portal.

The pair join Miguel Selton, who entered the portal last week, as the third Wildcat to look for a transfer since the hiring of new coach Jerome Tang.

The team will also miss Nijel Pack, who last week announced his plans to enter the NBA draft.

