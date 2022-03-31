K-State guard Nijel Pack enters transfer portal

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack has entered the transfer portal.

ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello reported on Thursday morning, March 31, that Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack has entered the transfer portal.

Borzello noted the addition to the transfer list is “huge” with Pack averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Pack also shoots 43.6% from the 3-point range.

Pack was honored as the Big 12′s Most Improved Player and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

On March 22, Pack had indicated he would enter his name in the 2022 NBA draft.

