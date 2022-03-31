Advertisement

K-State guard Nijel Pack enters transfer portal

FILE - Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Kansas State guard Nijel Pack shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack has entered the transfer portal.

ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello reported on Thursday morning, March 31, that Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack has entered the transfer portal.

Borzello noted the addition to the transfer list is “huge” with Pack averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds. Pack also shoots 43.6% from the 3-point range.

Pack was honored as the Big 12′s Most Improved Player and was named to the All-Big 12 First Team.

On March 22, Pack had indicated he would enter his name in the 2022 NBA draft.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl
Alexis Wolfgeher
Authorities search for escaped Johnson Co. detainee
Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
Washburn student organization criticizes Dr. Farley for condemnation of conservative speaker

Latest News

The Kansas Jayhawks arrive in New Orleans ahead of Saturday's Final Four game versus Villanova.
Self hopes Jayhawks enjoy Final Four experience as they arrive in New Orleans
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: West Franklin's Lily Judd
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: West Franklin’s Lily Judd
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: West Franklin's Lily Judd
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: West Franklin's Lily Judd
NCAA FINAL FOUR: 13 Sports crew arrives in New Orleans
NCAA FINAL FOUR: 13 Sports crew arrives in New Orleans