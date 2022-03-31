Advertisement

Hearing for student charged in Olathe East shooting pushed to April 28

Jalyon Elmore has been charged in connection with the shooting at Olathe East High School.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The student facing charges for the shooting at Olathe East High School has had a hearing with a judge pushed back for a second time.

Jaylon Elmore is still recovering in the hospital and was supposed to appear over Zoom.

But now, his hearing has been pushed back to April 28.

He is charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school resource officer who fired back.

An assistant principal was hurt as well.

