Hearing for parents of boy killed in Shawnee fire set for May 18
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The parents of a baby who died in a house fire had a court appearance today but only their lawyers appeared.
Karlie Phelps is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child.
Nicholas Ecker is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson in connection with the death.
In February, firefighters found their son dead at a house in Shawnee.
No one else was hurt.
Today, a hearing for the couple was set for May 18.
