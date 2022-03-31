Governor “all for it” on moving Chiefs to Kansas, says team was not part of Border War truce

KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) - The Kansas governor on Thursday morning stoked conversation on the possibility of a Chiefs move to the other side of the state line, noting that the NFL franchise was not part of the 2019 Border War truce between the two states.

Gov. Laura Kelly visited the Price Chopper in Roeland Park to tout her initiative to cut taxes on food. But when a question came at the end of the event about a report that Chiefs brass is considering location options on the Kansas side, she didn’t hesitate on her answer.

After first joking that “I have Lamar Hunt on speed-dial,” Kelly gave her brief thought on the situation.

“I would be all for it, obviously,” the governor said. “When I signed the Border War truce with Missouri, it didn’t include the Chiefs.”

The governments of Missouri and Kansas reached an agreement in 2019, commonly called the “Border War truce,” pledging not to use economic development subsidies to lure corporations and organizations back-and-forth across the state line.

According to Kevin Clark, a writer with The Ringer, Chiefs team president Mark Donovan was asked Tuesday morning about the potential for new stadium options, to which he said “the team has considered options” in the state of Kansas.

Clark also reported that the Chiefs “like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options.”

The lease for the Chiefs and the Royals with the Truman Sports Complex ends following the 2030 season.

The Sports Business Journal stated that Donavan noted the team is also considering further renovations and the possibility of building a replacement for Arrowhead on site.

Royals owner John Sherman said in September 2021 that ownership is “conducting an internal process to help us evaluate our options for where we play, and one of those options is to play downtown baseball.”

In 2006, the Chiefs and Royals renovated their stadiums after Jackson County voters approved a three-eighths cent tax hike lasting 25 years.

Arrowhead Stadium opened in 1972.

