George Lopez set to bring down the house at Prairie Band Casino & Resort

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Standup comedian, late-night television star and sitcom dad George Lopez is set to bring down the house at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta says stand-up comedian George Lopez will bring down the house at 7 p.m. on May 26.

Praire Band said Lopez’s career has encompassed television, film, standup comedy and late-night television. He boasts a Netflix original comedy special, We’ll Do It For Half, a nationwide standup tour The Wall World, as well as The Comedy Get Down alongside Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer.

According to the Casino and Resort, Lopez not only starred in HBO specials The Wall; It’s Not Me, It’s You; Tall, Dark and Chicano; and America’s Mexican - but in TV shows as well, including Lopez on TV Land, Lopez Tonight, a late-night talk show on TBS, and hit sitcom George Lopez on ABC.

In film, Prairie Band said Lopez can be seen in the crime thriller The Tax Collector with Shia LaBeouf and Lana Parilla, as well as El Chicano alongside Raúl Castillo, Aimee Carcia and Emilio Rivera, and the inspirational drama Spare Parts. He is slated to star alongside Edward James Olmos and Mary McDonnell in the upcoming faith-based film Walking with Herb.

The Casino and Resort said Lopez has also voiced animated characters in a string of blockbuster films including Zook in Gnome Alone, Rafael in Rio and Rio 2, Thurman in Escape from Planet Earth, Grouchy Smurf in The Smurfs 1 and 2, and The Beverly Hills Chihuahua 1, 2, and 3.

In 2006, Prairie Band noted Lopez was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has also been named one of the 25 Most Influential Hispanics in America and the Harris Poll named him one of the Top Ten Favorite Television Personalities.

Prairie Band Casino & Resort said its Great Lakes Ballroom hosts about 1,000 seats and guests who purchase a ticket to the show will receive $5 Prairie Cash. It said all guests who swipe their Players Card will be entered into two drawings, the first of which at 9 p.m. will give away $250 in Prairie Cash, the second at 9:30 will give away $1,000 Prairie Cash.

