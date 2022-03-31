Advertisement

Fox News hires Caitlyn Jenner as contributor and commentator

Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on...
Caitlyn Jenner arrives at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel says it has hired Caitlyn Jenner as a contributor, with her first appearance set for Thursday on Sean Hannity’s program.

Jenner, the former Olympic decathlete, ran an unsuccessful campaign for California governor last year. The network said she’ll offer commentary and analysis across various Fox News Media platforms.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all,” said Suzanne Scott, Fox News Media CEO. “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976. She later came out as a transgender and identifies as a female.

She said in a statement she was “humbled by this unique opportunity” to speak directly to Fox’s audience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tray'vonne Jones
One arrested after infant dies in central Topeka incident
Ethan Everley died after taking a pill that he was unaware contained a lethal amount of...
Oak Park High School mourns loss of student who died from pill with ‘lethal amount’ of fentanyl
Alexis Wolfgeher
Authorities search for escaped Johnson Co. detainee
Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
FILE
Sheriff: Topeka teen jailed for shooting boy in face with paintball gun

Latest News

The little primate will stay behind the scenes until it is old enough to join the other lemurs...
Cute! Endangered blue-eyed black lemur born in Florida zoo
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Man tells jury: I never agreed to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., was called into a meeting with House Minority Leader Kevin...
GOP lawmakers call out Rep. Cawthorn over ‘orgy’ remarks
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses his meeting about controversial comments by Rep....
House GOP leader: Cawthorn lost my trust