Flint Hills Discovery Center to celebrate 10 years of education, fun

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center will celebrate a decade of education and fun as it turns 10-years-old in April.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says it will turn 10-years-old on Thursday, April 14.

FHDC has invited the public to join in on its decade anniversary festivities at 11 a.m. with traditional music from Derrick Doty and Melissa Atchison, birthday cake, light refreshments, giveaways and statements from local leaders.

The Discovery Center said the event’s grand finale will include a balloon drop.

FHDC said the party will continue all weekend long with 4-day discounts (April 14-17) including 10% off memberships, 10% off in the gift store and throwback discounted admission pricing of $7 for adults and $3 for children through Sunday, April 17.

“It is amazing to think the Flint Hills Discovery Center is celebrating 10 years,” Susan Adams, Director, says. “Our team would like to thank the community and region for inspiring and supporting the mission of the FHDC. We are looking forward to the next 10.”

