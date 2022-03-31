COVID cases, clusters continue decline in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The overall reported COVID case numbers in Kansas continue their decline.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s Wednesday update added 232 new cases since Monday, along with 72 deaths and 25 hospitalizations.

KDHE notes the deaths being added to the state’s tally reflect the state catching up on its reviews of death records, and encompass a period of several months. A fifth death added this week in the 10 to 17 year old age group, for example, involved a patient who passed away in November 2021.

The number of active clusters is down to 51 this week, a decrease from 90 last week. Among the remaining clusters, 38 are in long term care facilities, which is a drop from the 186 they had at the beginning of March.

The percent of tests coming back positive fell to 2.4 percent for the month of March. The positivity rate neared 30 percent for the month of January, when Omicron swept through the state.

Nationwide, the CDC estimates more than half of new COVID cases are now the BA.2 subvariant. A KDHE spokesperson says BA.2 is not currently broken out in its dashboard. Any cases of it would be reflected in the Omicron line of its online dashboard.

