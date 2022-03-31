Advertisement

Burlingame man arrested for meth during Osage Co. traffic stop

Kevin Talbot
Kevin Talbot(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after a K9 allegedly led deputies to find meth in his car.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Kevin L. Talbot, 57, of Burlingame, at K-31 Highway and S. Fairlawn Rd. for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, the deputy said a K9 signaled and illegal drugs were found in the car.

Talbot was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

