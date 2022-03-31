Burlingame man arrested for meth during Osage Co. traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Burlingame man was booked into the Osage Co. Jail after a K9 allegedly led deputies to find meth in his car.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says just after 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Kevin L. Talbot, 57, of Burlingame, at K-31 Highway and S. Fairlawn Rd. for a traffic infraction.

During the stop, the deputy said a K9 signaled and illegal drugs were found in the car.

Talbot was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.