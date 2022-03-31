Advertisement

Atchison man sentenced to prison in connection with fatal fight in 2019 in Doniphan County

Matthew “Cole” Scherer, 32, of Atchison, was sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison Monday in Doniphan County District court in connection with the 2019 beating death of a Cummings man, according to KNZA Radio.(KNZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TROY, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison in connection with the 2019 beating death of a Cummings man in Doniphan County, according to KNZA Radio.

Matthew “Cole” Scherer, 32, was sentenced Monday in Doniphan County District Court after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in February.

In addition to his prison sentence, Scherer also was ordered to serve three years of post-release supervision.

Scherer is the last of three men charged in the death of Jason Pantle, 42, who authorities said died after being injured in an altercation during a party on Sept. 22, 2019, in southern Doniphan County.

According to KNZA, Pantle died several days later at Kansas City hospital from what authorities said were serious head injuries.

Two other Atchison men were sentenced to prison in connection with the same case.

Scott Vanderloo was sentenced in December to just more than four years in prison on a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, KNZA says.

Meanwhile, Brian Spilman Jr. was sentenced in November to more than two and a half years in prison after a jury found him guilty on a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter, KNZA reports.

