2nd Annual Aggieville Showdown set to bring cattle to Moro St.

By Becky Goff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Cattle in the heart of Aggieville is not something you see every day, but on Saturday evening you’ll see just that.

The top 12 cattle from the Aggieville Showdown will have their turn in the spotlight during the Grand Drive on Moro Street in Aggieville.

Livestock competitors have two categories they can show in…Market Beef, which are steers being raised for meat, and Breeding Heifers, which are female cows pregnant with their first calf…

“Our show is really about educating consumers about the beef industry and the cattle industry and agriculture, so with that being said, what we love about Manhattan, Kansas, is just the diverse background of people.” Aggieville Showdown founder, Christian Callaham says.

The livestock show and grand drive are both free to for the public to attend.

The Top 6 animals from both categories in Saturday morning’s livestock shows at the Riley County Fairgrounds will finish with the Grand Drive on Moro Street in Aggieville on Saturday evening.

