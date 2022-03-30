Advertisement

Woman taken to hospital late Tuesday after crash on turnpike in Douglas County

A woman was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on the...
A woman was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on the Kansas Turnpike just east of Lawrence in Douglas County, authorities said.(MGN)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 70 on the turnpike just east of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring was traveling east on I-70 when the driver lost control of the car on the west road surface.

The driver over-corrected and the car went into the median area, where it collided with the inside barrier wall, spun, hen collided with the outside bridge rail.

The car then came to rest on the roadway.

The driver, Rosemary Salinas, 21, of Shawnee, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

The patrol said Salinas, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
Footing the bill for a new stadium
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
Lazy Toad
The Lazy Toad cites pandemic struggles in decision to close
ambulance
10-year-old falls to his death in Great Bend

Latest News

Topeka police early Wednesday had placed crime scene tape across the 1400 block of S.W. Byron...
Police on scene of incident early Wednesday in central Topeka
13 News This Morning At 6AM
The City of Eskridge honors local veterans that served during the Vietnam War.
Vietnam War Veterans honored
Call 785-368-9200 or email telltpd@topeka,.org
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Man with dementia found safe