Woman taken to hospital late Tuesday after crash on turnpike in Douglas County

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:05 p.m. Tuesday on eastbound Interstate 70 on the turnpike just east of Lawrence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Chrysler Sebring was traveling east on I-70 when the driver lost control of the car on the west road surface.

The driver over-corrected and the car went into the median area, where it collided with the inside barrier wall, spun, hen collided with the outside bridge rail.

The car then came to rest on the roadway.

The driver, Rosemary Salinas, 21, of Shawnee, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries.

The patrol said Salinas, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

