Wednesday forecast: Cloudy and much cooler with drizzle at times

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front pushing through this morning will lead to a major cool down from 80s yesterday to 40s for most of today. A few spots may make it in the low 50s this afternoon with patchy drizzle or sprinkles.

The chance for measurable precipitation today is low with drizzle/sprinkles the likely scenario if rain falls. There is a slightly higher chance of precipitation tonight when a rain/snow mix will occur. Still not expecting a lot, less than 0.10″ likely and not expecting any major impacts with the snow however a dusting is possible. The next best chance for rain will be late Friday afternoon into Friday night.

Normal High: 62/Normal Low: 39

Today: Cloudy. Patchy drizzle/sprinkles at times. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of rain before midnight with a rain/snow mix after midnight. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds NW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early, possibly some leftover flurries otherwise the afternoon will be mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s (depending how quickly clouds clear will depend if it’s more in the low 50s or upper 50s). Winds NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

A frosty start early Friday morning before clouds increase through the day on Friday with highs in the 60s. While most models have rain developing around sunset, our in house model indicates rain developing in the afternoon so this will need to be fine-tuned in the next couple days on timing. As of now lightning is not expected so if you are caught outside Friday afternoon or Friday night, it won’t be a hazard.

This weekend will be in the 60s with gusts 20-25 mph both days. There will be a better chance of sun on Saturday and there is uncertainty on whether or not there is rain on Sunday. Will keep the rain chance on Sunday night for consistency purposes and we’ll continue with several more chances for rain next week with highs mainly in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Taking Action:

While today will be cloudy most spots will be dry. IF any rain does develop it will be very light and it will likely be just drizzle or sprinkles and less than 0.05″. A slightly better chance of measurable precipitation will occur tonight with a rain/snow mix, this might lead to a few slick spots tomorrow morning with a possible dusting of snow.

Slight chance of rain Friday afternoon, better chance Friday night, we’ll continue to fine-tune this in the coming days and how this might impact any outdoor plans you have.



