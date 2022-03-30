Advertisement

Sheriff: Topeka teen jailed for shooting boy in face with paintball gun

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old is behind bars after he allegedly sent an 18-year-old to a Kansas City hospital with a serious eye injury.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager is now in custody after an aggravated battery incident in the 700 block of NW 50th St. on Saturday, March 26.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office said the Emergency Communications Center was given information about an incident in the area in which a group of residents had gathered in a parking lot when a black Jeep Grand Cherokee drove by and fired a paintball gun at the crowd.

The Sheriff’s Office said an 18-year-old male was hit in the face by a projectile and was taken to Kansas City with a serious eye injury.

Through the investigation, deputies said they were able to gather information and find the 16-year-old suspect driving in the 3800 block of NW Rochester Rd. He was arrested and questioned by detectives at the Law Enforcement Center.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teen was booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.

