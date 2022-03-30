Topeka High football players celebrate college commitments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Topeka High School athletes got to celebrate the opportunity to continue their athletic careers after graduation.

The friends and families of four football players spent the evening celebrating their college signings. Danny Saili will continue to play at Hutchinson Community College. Jacob Jackson will stay in Topeka to suit up for the Ichabods. And, Tylan Alejos and Dadrien Montgomery are both heading to Lawrence to play for the Jayhawks.

Some of the players say they are excited to play near their families.

“I feel like it’s a great place,” Montgomery said. “I love the coaches and it’s a great home for me to be, and I’ll also be closer to my family.”

“It’s very easy on my family because we get four tickets to a game so my family can just show up anytime they want,” Alejos said. “My mom can come see me anytime.”

The players’ coaches and families also took the stand to speak on their growth and accomplishments.

