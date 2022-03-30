Topeka City Council hold discussion on Capital Improvement Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council dedicated Tuesday’s meeting to just one discussion item, discussing the Capital Improvement Plan.

It’s a long range plan that identifies city needs and determines the estimated cost and financing for each project on the list.

So far, the plan includes everything from repairing damaged roads to replacing outdated vehicles in the police and fire departments.

The goal is to allocate city funds in a way that invests in infrastructure, develops neighborhoods, and improves the quality of life in the city.

Last year the CIP process saw a lot of delays, but Interim City Manager Bill Cochran says he and city staff may have solved the issue by removing open projects from the plan.

“Now when they got the budget book, it had all of the current projects and not twenty eight pages of old or out dated projects,” said Cochran. “So they didn’t get muddled and drug down by all of the past stuff, it was all current stuff and moving forward.”

Cochran says discussions for the capital improvement project are long from over..

