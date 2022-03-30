SILVER ALERT: TPD searching for man with dementia

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 50-year-old man.

TPD says Dennis Wright, who suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require medication, left a local hospital of his own accord Tuesday.

Wright is described as a black man standing around 5′9″ and weighing 113 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid jacket, blue jeans, and a gray hat in the area of SW 8th Ave. and Tyler St.

Anyone with information should call 785-368-9200 or email telltpd@topeka.org.

