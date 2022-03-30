Second COVID-19 booster shot authorized for Kansans over 50, some immunocompromised

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now authorized for Kansans over 50 and some immunocompromised residents after updated approval from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has authorized the more than 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine providers across the Sunflower State to begin offering a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The KDHE said the authorization of the second booster dose is for those over 50, certain immunocompromised individuals, and those who have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The move follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of the second booster, as well as a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, the CDC recommends adults who have gotten a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least 4 months prior should now also get a second booster dose using either Pfizer or Moderna.

The KDHE said the updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in certain populations - including those over 50 with multiple underlying conditions - along with currently available data on vaccine boosters and effectiveness.

The Department said it made the following updates to booster shot eligibility:

A second booster dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines may be administered to individuals 50 years and older at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID vaccine.

A second booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered to those 12 and older who are immunocompromised at least 4 months after receipt of a first booster dose of any authorized or approved COVID vaccine. This includes those who have undergone solid organ transplantation, or who are living with conditions that are considered to have an equivalent level of immunocompromise.

A second booster dose of the Moderna vaccine may be given at least 4 months after the first booster to anyone 18 and older with the same kinds of immunocompromise.

The Department said vaccines remain the best tool to protect residents from the virus, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants that could emerge. To find a vaccine near you, click HERE.

