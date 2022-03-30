RCPD on the hunt for man with active arrest warrant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is looking for a man with an active warrant for his arrest.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are looking for J.C. Hunt as he has an active warrant for his arrest.

RCPD said the warrant is for the distribution of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school with a total bond of $20,000.

If anyone knows where Hunt could be or has more information about the crime, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

