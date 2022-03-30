RCPD attempts to identify individual following Menards theft

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are attempting to identify an individual for questions about a recent theft from Menards.

The Riley County Police Department says it needs the public’s help as it attempts to identify an individual in regard to a theft from the Manhattan Menards.

RCPD said the theft happened around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

If anyone knows the person or vehicle in the photos, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

