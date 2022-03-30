Police on scene of incident early Wednesday in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple police units were responding to an incident early Wednesday in central Topeka.

Officers stretched crime scene tape across the 1400 block of S.W. Byron as they investigated an incident in the area, which is just north of Washburn University.

Additional officers in patrol cars were blocking the street as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police units also could be seen in the alleys that run east and west behind both the north and south sides of the 1400 block of S.W. Byron.

Another officer was keeping traffic from going through a parking lot between buildings on the west and east ends of the Campus Center, a small strip mall located at the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and Washburn Avenue.

Initial reports indicated officers were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in connection with an assault.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

