Advertisement

Police on scene of incident early Wednesday in central Topeka

Topeka police early Wednesday had placed crime scene tape across the 1400 block of S.W. Byron...
Topeka police early Wednesday had placed crime scene tape across the 1400 block of S.W. Byron as they investigated an incident in the area.(Phil Aanderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple police units were responding to an incident early Wednesday in central Topeka.

Officers stretched crime scene tape across the 1400 block of S.W. Byron as they investigated an incident in the area, which is just north of Washburn University.

Additional officers in patrol cars were blocking the street as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Police units also could be seen in the alleys that run east and west behind both the north and south sides of the 1400 block of S.W. Byron.

Another officer was keeping traffic from going through a parking lot between buildings on the west and east ends of the Campus Center, a small strip mall located at the northeast corner of S.W. 17th and Washburn Avenue.

Initial reports indicated officers were called to the scene around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in connection with an assault.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jake Alley Wyatt (left) and Cassie Marie Stookey (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SE Topeka
Footing the bill for a new stadium
New home of the Chiefs? Report says Chiefs listening to options for new stadium in Kansas
Lazy Toad
The Lazy Toad cites pandemic struggles in decision to close
ambulance
10-year-old falls to his death in Great Bend

Latest News

A woman was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday on the...
Woman taken to hospital late Tuesday after crash on turnpike in Douglas County
The City of Eskridge honors local veterans that served during the Vietnam War.
Vietnam War Veterans honored
Call 785-368-9200 or email telltpd@topeka,.org
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Man with dementia found safe
Topeka City Council hold discussion on Capital Improvement Plan
Topeka City Council hold discussion on Capital Improvement Plan