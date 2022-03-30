One taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle collision late Wednesday morning in west Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 10:45 a.m. at S.W. 19th Terrace and Wanamaker Road, near a main entrance to West Ridge Mall.

Topeka police said at the scene that a GMC Terrain sport utility vehicle was northbound on Wanamaker when it attempted a left -- or west -- turn in front of a black Toyota passenger car that was traveling south on Wanamaker.

The vehicles collided on the west side of the intersection, near the entrance to West Ridge Mall.

The driver of the Toyota was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No injuries were reported to the driver of the GMC vehicle.

Police said both drivers were alone in their vehicles, both of which were towed from the scene.

The right lane of the 1800 block of S.W. Wanamaker Road was shut down as crews responded to the scene.

In addition to the Topeka Police Department and AMR ambulance, the Topeka Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

